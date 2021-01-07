Adobe completes acquisition of Workfront

Adobe announced the completion of its acquisition of Workfront, the work management platform for marketers with more than 3,000 customers and one million users. Adobe’s acquisition of Workfront will bring efficiency, collaboration and productivity gains to marketing teams currently challenged with siloed work management solutions. Both companies are established partners with strong product synergies and a growing base of over 1,000 shared customers.

Satisfying the increasing expectations of B2B and B2C customers requires large volumes of content and personalized marketing campaigns delivered at lightning speed and scale. This must be accomplished across increasingly dispersed teams, as remote work becomes prevalent in today’s environment and the future of work is redefined. Workfront has deep experience in orchestrating marketing workflows. Workfront’s platform is agile and architected for the enterprise, with extensive integration capabilities that can be easily configured to meet the varied needs of companies of all sizes. Workfront is equipped with APIs that enable a seamless connection to Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud for creative workflows and customer experience management. With the acquisition now closed, Workfront CEO Alex Shootman will continue to lead the Workfront team, reporting to Anil Chakravarthy.

https://www.workfront.com, https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2020/Adobe-Completes-Acquisition-of-Workfront/default.aspx

