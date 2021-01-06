MarkLogic announces new Tableau connector

MarkLogic Corporation announced the availability of its new connector in the Tableau Extension Gallery, enabling fast and easy connections to the Tableau analytics platform. In the past few years, the explosion of data has created a disconnect between data aggregation and data consumption. Data silos have proliferated but business analysts only have access to a small subset of data in the enterprise. MarkLogic solves the problem by integrating multi-structured data from silos, curating that data, and making it fit-for-purpose for downstream consumption. Now, with just a few clicks, users can connect Tableau to MarkLogic and open up access to that curated data and get a more complete view of their business.

https://extensiongallery.tableau.com/connectors/202

