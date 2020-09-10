Zoho announces Zoho Workplace

Zoho Corporation announced Zoho Workplace, a single software platform that brings together collaboration, productivity, and communications tools and integrates them into other business processes. Centered around a business mail and cloud office suite, Zoho Workplace includes nine applications, built on a common data model and unified through common search and AI across one dashboard. New capabilities of Zoho Workplace include:

Mail (Business Mail) – Users can now make audio or video calls from within the app, edit document attachments in Zoho Writer. ‌Mail includes a control panel with eDiscovery, Backup and Recovery.

– Users can now make audio or video calls from within the app, edit document attachments in Zoho Writer. ‌Mail includes a control panel with eDiscovery, Backup and Recovery. Cliq (Messaging) – Users can check in or check out and set custom statuses and collaborate with external stakeholders.

– Users can check in or check out and set custom statuses and collaborate with external stakeholders. Meeting (Conferencing) – Now supporting 16 languages, Meeting is integrated with Zoho Projects, Bookings, CRM, and others.

– Now supporting 16 languages, Meeting is integrated with Zoho Projects, Bookings, CRM, and others. Connect (Social Intranet) – Connect integrates with human resource information systems, including Zoho People.

– Connect integrates with human resource information systems, including Zoho People. Writer (Word Processing) – Users can convert documents to fillable forms, restrict comment visibility, and enable an AI-based writing assistant.

– Users can convert documents to fillable forms, restrict comment visibility, and enable an AI-based writing assistant. Show (Collaborative Presenting) – Show is integrated with ‌Atlassian, Unsplash, and Humaans, and features an organization-wide slide library and data linking.

– Show is integrated with ‌Atlassian, Unsplash, and Humaans, and features an organization-wide slide library and data linking. Sheet (Spreadsheet) – Sheet enables users to track changes while collaborating, convert images to spreadsheets, and bring contextual data from both Zoho and non-Zoho applications.

– Sheet enables users to track changes while collaborating, convert images to spreadsheets, and bring contextual data from both Zoho and non-Zoho applications. Workdrive (Cloud Document Management) – WorkDrive now features unified search and ‌TrueSync.

Pricing starts at $3/user/month for the Standard version and $6/user/month for the Professional version.

https://www.zoho.com/news/zoho-workplace-reimagines-work.html