Bloomreach announces Commerce Experience Accelerator for SAP Commerce Cloud

Bloomreach announced the availability of a new ‘Commerce Experience Accelerator’ for SAP Commerce Cloud that allows businesses to quickly connect to the Bloomreach Experience Platform (brX) to create personalized digital buying experiences for their customers. This new accelerator consists of three major components:

a Commerce Connector, which is a GraphQL-based front-end integration that enables SAP Commerce Cloud to run headless, a Product Feed Connector, to utilize the product feed from SAP Commerce and import into the brX Search and Merchandising modules, and React-based SPA Reference Storefronts for B2B and B2C to enable companies to go-live fast. Bloomreach, through its React, Vue and Angular SDKs, supports SAP Spartacus and other SPAs seamlessly while providing choice and flexibility for enterprise customers.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2020/bloomreach-announces-new-commerce-experience-accelerator-for-sap-commerce-cloud.html