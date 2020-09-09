Hyland enters definitive agreement to acquire Alfresco

Hyland, a content services provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alfresco, a content services platform and solutions provider for information-rich enterprises with huge volumes of unstructured content. The transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, is subject to usual and customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Headquartered in Boston, Alfresco develops a modern, cloud-native Digital Business Platform that delivers content services solutions to connect, manage and protect organizations’ most critical information. Upon transaction close, the entire Alfresco business is expected to be managed under Hyland Software, Inc.

https://news.hyland.com/hyland-enters-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-alfresco/, https://www.alfresco.com