Agility CMS announces rebuilt Content Modeling software

Agility CMS has rebuilt its Content Modeling feature, improving the ability for users to create and update content and content relationships quickly and easily. Agility CMS takes a structure-first approach to designing content, creating an organized model that makes content easy to understand and process. Content modeling features:

A hub for content – Customize content models right in the CMS using Agility’s visual builder.

– Customize content models right in the CMS using Agility’s visual builder. An optimized editor experience – Group fields together, set required fields, default values and much more.

– Group fields together, set required fields, default values and much more. A future-proof platform – Define structured content that is decoupled from the presentation layer.

– Define structured content that is decoupled from the presentation layer. An evolving content model – Switching from editing content to your definition allows for quick updates and promotes iterating on your content models.

https://agilitycms.com