Agility CMS has rebuilt its Content Modeling feature, improving the ability for users to create and update content and content relationships quickly and easily. Agility CMS takes a structure-first approach to designing content, creating an organized model that makes content easy to understand and process. Content modeling features:
- A hub for content – Customize content models right in the CMS using Agility’s visual builder.
- An optimized editor experience – Group fields together, set required fields, default values and much more.
- A future-proof platform – Define structured content that is decoupled from the presentation layer.
- An evolving content model – Switching from editing content to your definition allows for quick updates and promotes iterating on your content models.
