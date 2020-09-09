Qlik announces enhancements to Insight Advisor

Qlik announced enhancements to Insight Advisor, its AI assistant built into Qlik Sense, to deliver augmented intelligence capabilities for cloud analytics. Drawing on Qlik’s Associative Engine, combined with natural language processing (NLP) and cognitive technology. Users can interact with Insight Advisor in a variety of different ways, including search-based visual analysis (NLP-driven), conversational analytics (chat), associative insights to expose hidden data relationships, assistance with creation and data preparation, and advanced analytics calculation and integration. Updated features include:

Insight Advisor Chat – A new, fully conversational analytics experience native to Qlik Sense SaaS, available in the Qlik Sense hub in multiple languages. Uses NLP and natural language generation to understand user intent and generate both narrative and visual responses.

Business Logic – Ability to create business rules and metadata to customize and guide Insight Advisor’s behavior when generating insights and understanding natural language.

Advanced Analytics Calculation – A new function, K-Means Clustering, allows data points to be grouped together based on similarity and is highly useful for customer segmentation, fraud detection and many other use cases. In addition, Insight Advisor will now auto-generate cluster and correlation charts in search-based visual analysis.

Search-based Visual Analysis on Mobile – In addition to Chat, search-based insight generation is now available on handheld devices.

https://www.qlik.com/us/company/press-room/press-releases/qlik-expands-insight-advisor-to-deliver-robust-ai-driven-experience