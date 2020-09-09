DataStax announces availability of Storage-Attached Indexing (SAI)for Apache Cassandra

DataStax announced the general availability of Storage-Attached Indexing (SAI) for Apache Cassandra available on Astra and DataStax Enterprise (DSE). DataStax has also opened a Cassandra Enhancement Proposal (CEP) with the Apache Cassandra project to share this with the open source community. With Storage-Attached Indexing, developers now have accessibility to familiar indexing and queries – such as WHERE clauses – in Apache Cassandra. Storage-Attached Indexing is an index implementation that enables users to index multiple columns on the same table without scaling issues. The benefits of Storage-Attached Indexing include:

Improved stability

Significantly reduces disk usage

Improved numeric range performance

Releases constraints to data modeling and barriers to scale-out

Features modern and expected indexing features on Apache Cassandra

