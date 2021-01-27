Episerver rebrands as Optimizely

Episerver announced it has rebranded to Optimizely, following its acquisition of the business last year. Rooted in a heritage as a customer-centric digital experience platform (DXP), the new brand reflects the innovation potential of digital experiences with a data-driven, digital-first approach to empower people to unlock digital potential to create and optimize excellent experiences. Optimizely now offers a stronger combination of user and site level data, tied with omni-channel experimentation insights, giving marketers, merchandisers and developers advanced analytics to understand what is happening in each experience as well as how to continually optimize it. Also announced, Optimizely is launching Optimization-as-a-Service. This new offering combines targeting, testing and recommendations, bringing together the solutions from Optimizely Web and Episerver Content Recommendations. Partners like Perficient, Rightpoint and Kin + Carta are expanding their practices to offer optimization. Over the course of 2021 Optimizely will launch content-as-as-service, a headless DXP with authoring and editing capabilities.

https://www.episerver.com/company/press-room/episerver-reintroduces-itself-as-optimizely

Related articles: