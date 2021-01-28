SOCi releases listening tool for multi-location businesses

SOCi, an all-in-one marketing platform built for multi-location marketers, announced the availability of its new listening solution in its localized marketing stack. In today’s digital and local landscape, conversations are happening across hundreds or thousands of national and local digital pages. SOCi Listening enables multi-location marketers and local managers alike to surface and manage these conversations, discover user-generated content, identify social selling opportunities, monitor competitive insights, and deliver a positive customer care experience at every location. Most brand conversations are not directed at the business or even happening on the business’s page. Whether the conversation is a positive one that could benefit the local business, or a negative one that could go viral and impact the entire brand, each conversation carries the potential to affect business. Yet most brands, especially at the local level, lack the visibility into these conversations and with it, the ability to engage consumers and customers at scale when it means the most.

https://www.meetsoci.com