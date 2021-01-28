Xerox expands software portfolio with CareAR

Xerox Holdings Corporation expanded its growing software portfolio with the acquisition of CareAR, an augmented reality support platform company that provides real-time access to expertise for customers, employees, and field workers. With CareAR software, remote agents and experts can virtually see the situation and visually guide a solution using a suite of augmented reality tools via desktop, mobile, and smart glass devices, as if they were in-person. Many field service on-site calls require remote expert assistance to resolve issues but cannot effectively communicate the context of the situation. This causes delays, creating negative customer perception while risking loyalty and retention. CareAR is the latest addition to a series of solutions Xerox has launched to provide digital transformation tools to customers. These include automation and centralization solutions like DocuShare, a content management platform providing tools to automate processes and support cloud-enabled digital transformation; and XMPie, a flexible technology that allows customization and personalization of assets across customer touchpoints, both online and offline, for full marketing campaign integration.

https://www.xerox.com