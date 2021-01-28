Khoros acquires Flow.ai

Khoros, a provider of digital-first customer engagement software, announced that it has acquired Flow.ai, a conversational AI platform for designing and managing chatbots. Adding Flow.ai’s technology advances Khoros’ conversational AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities, data science expertise, and reflects the Company’s continued investment in the automation framework that powers Khoros’ customer engagement platform. Khoros currently offers its customer-facing chatbot, Khoros Bot, as a fully developed, ready-to-use service that easily integrates with its digital customer care solution, Khoros Care. With Flow.ai, Khoros will extend the AI/ML capabilities available to brands for greater self-service and operational agility.

With the open APIs available in Khoros’ automation framework, the Company remains “bot agnostic” and will continue to enable brands to integrate with any third-party bot provider. The Company also offers expert guidance on bot strategy through Khoros’ Strategic Services team, who can help brands identify the steps in the customer journey that are best suited for automation and how to maximize the satisfaction and ROI of those experiences.

https://khoros.com/platform/ai-ml, https://flow.ai

Related articles: