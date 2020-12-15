Microsoft 365 updates for Mac users

Microsoft announced a number of updates for Macs and new versions of Microsoft 365 for Mac apps that run natively on Macs with M1. Office apps, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote will take full advantage of the performance improvements on new Macs. The new apps are Universal so they will continue to run on Macs with Intel processors, and have been redesigned to match the new look of macOS Big Sur. Microsoft Teams is currently available in Rosetta emulation mode on Macs with M1 and the browser. We are working on universal app support for M1 Macs and will share more news as our work progresses.

The new Outlook for Mac is redesigned to match the look of macOS Big Sur, and an updated Office Start experience for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote for Mac that incorporates the Fluent UI design system. There is now support for iCloud accounts in the new Outlook for Mac. Other office productivity tools include natural language search, data extraction from photos to Excel, voice command additions, additional synchronization and sharing tools, a new modern commenting experience in Word for Mac, and Microsoft Information Protection sensitivity labels to classify and protect data through manual and automatic content labeling. For more details and availability see:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2020/12/15/4-ways-microsoft-365-is-improving-the-experience-for-mac-users/

Related articles: