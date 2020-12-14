Quantum acquires CatDV maker Square Box Systems

Quantum Corp. announced it has acquired Square Box Systems Ltd, a specialist in data cataloging, user collaboration, and digital asset management software. The acquisition builds on Quantum’s portfolio that classifies, manages, and protects data across its lifecycle by adding technology to enrich video, digital images and other forms of unstructured data. This acquisition will help companies unlock the business value contained in their data, both on-premises and in the cloud. Square Box Systems’ main product is CatDV, a media management and workflow automation software platform that helps organizations with large volumes of media and metadata to organize, communicate and collaborate more effectively. CatDV leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to make it easier for businesses of any size to catalog and analyze digital assets such as video, images, audio files, PDFs, and more; enable advanced search across local and cloud repositories; and provide access control across the full data lifecycle for secure sharing and data governance.

https://www.quantum.com/catdv