Adoreboard adds emotion AI to Qualtrics XM marketplace

Human Experience (HX) insight platform Adoreboard has announced an integration with Qualtrics XM Platform providing employee and customer experience professionals with automatic Decision Ready Insights from text analytics software Emotics. The solution enables organisations using Qualtrics XM Platform to upgrade their analytics from sentiment to advanced Emotion AI to understand the drivers of emotional intensity from employees or customers feedback automatically discovered in survey comments.

