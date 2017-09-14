Posted by Frank Gilbane on
 September 14, 2017

Meet the Gilbane Conference keynote speakers

Gilbane Conference keynote

Join us in Boston to learn how your peers and competitors in marketing, IT, business, and content across industries integrate content strategies and computing technologies to produce superior customer experiences for all stakeholders.

Keynote presentations

Rachael Schwartz Gilbane Conference
Rachael Schwartz, VP, Product Management & General Manager, Keurig Connect, Keurig Green Mountain

Build Customer Conversations (NOT Impressions): A Keurig Green Mountain Digital Success Story​


Gabi Zijderveld. Gilbane Conference
Gabi Zijderveld, CMO, Affectiva

Let’s Get Emotional: Creating Deeper Customer Connections With Emotion AI


Juhee Garg Gilbane Conference
Juhee Garg, Senior Product Manager, Adobe

Adaptive Content Strategy: How to increase your ROC (Return on Content)


Subrata Mukherjee | Gilbane Conference
Subrata Mukherjee, Digital Transformation Strategist, Chief Digital Officer, RealConnex

Disruption – Is Enough Really Enough?​

The Gilbane Digital Content Conference is focused on content and digital experience technologies and strategies for marketing, publishing, and the workplace.

Main conference program: November 28 and 29
Post-conference workshops: November 30

The Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel

Learn more about the Marketing Technology Boot Camp, co-located with Gilbane.

Questions?

Gilbane digital content conference logo 2017

Content and digital experience technologies and strategies for marketing, publishing, and the workplace.

