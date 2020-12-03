nVoq announces nVoq.Voice, HIPAA-compliant speech to text technology

nVoq Incorporated announced general availability of nVoq.Voice, its newest offering from the nVoq Platform of medically infused speech recognition solutions. nVoq.Voice is a highly accurate, HIPAA compliant speech-to-text solution that enables clinicians to create a comprehensive patient note in seconds. nVoq.Voice offers clinicians the simplicity they’ve come to enjoy from consumer solutions, coupled with the enterprise-grade security and reliability they need to meet HIPAA and other compliance standards.

https://sayit.nvoq.com