Nutanix announced new hybrid cloud capabilities for its unstructured data storage offerings, Objects and Files. Nutanix customers can now deploy a storage fabric across their different cloud environments to simplify data management and manage costs, helping IT teams move closer to a hybrid cloud operating model. These storage-focused enhancements build on the recent launch of Nutanix Clusters, which supports Nutanix’s hyperconverged infrastructure software running in AWS and, in the future, Microsoft Azure. New features:
- Cloud Tiering for Objects Storage: Nutanix Objects can now deliver tiering of object data to an S3-compatible object store, including cloud storage such as AWS S3. Customers can use any S3-compatible target as a tier to Nutanix Objects.
- Hybrid Cloud File Storage: Nutanix Files is now generally available to run in public clouds through Nutanix Clusters. Nutanix Files now delivers a unified experience, along with single-pane management, across cloud deployment modes, spanning the edge, remote offices, and core data centers, and public cloud.
- Simplified Disaster Recovery: Nutanix Objects and Files now deliver improved recovery point objective (RPO) so data is always available across datacenters and clouds in the event of a disaster.