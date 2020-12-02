Vodori expands Pepper Cloud software to provide content management for life sciences

Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that helps life science companies get regulated content to market, announced two new products: Pepper Folio, a sales enablement platform, and Pepper Insights, an embedded analytics solution. These new cloud software applications extend the capabilities of Vodori’s Pepper Cloud Product Suite, which delivers a complete content management solution to life sciences companies. The Pepper Cloud family of products help life science companies streamline how marketing, medical, legal and regulatory professionals work together.

Once advertising, promotional, and scientific content has been approved in Pepper Flow, it is automatically available in Pepper Folio so sales reps and MSLs always have access to the latest content for engaging healthcare providers and key opinion leaders. When in the field, reps and MSLs can use Pepper Folio to curate content collections, eDetail on the spot, and share content after engagements to stay connected. Throughout the content lifecycle, teams are able to pull a wide range of data sets from Pepper Insights–from average content review times to which content sales reps are using most to drive high-value content creation and optimize their internal processes.

https://www.vodori.com

