Obie announces support for Slack Enterprise Grid

Obie, a knowledge base software and support accelerator, announced the launch of three enterprise-focused enhancements to its knowledge management platform, with the purpose of facilitating easy and powerful knowledge sharing across teams using Slack.

First, Obie is introducing compatibility with Slack Enterprise Grid (SEG), a solution for larger organizations that brings multiple interconnected workspaces together. SEG is used to manage the security and governance functionality required in such complex structures.

Second, Obie is improving upon the FAQ knowledge base with enterprise-ready permissioning management. This means delivering a dedicated FAQ knowledge format with the needs of enterprises that communicate and collaborate over Slack.

Third, the company is launching a major version upgrade (5.0) to its core search algorithm, with the aim of driving greater speed for enterprise-level support applications. This also brings improved search results with less bias than before.

https://obie.ai

Related articles: