Blue Prism intelligent automation now in AWS Marketplace

Blue Prism announced the availability of Blue Prism intelligent automation software in AWS Marketplace, giving Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Blue Prism customers another avenue for automation in the cloud. The listing includes Blue Prism on an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) instance with a set number of digital workers, plus connectors for Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, and Amazon Comprehend machine learning capabilities. The Blue Prism offering in AWS Marketplace gives customers an easy way to purchase digital worker licenses and start automating faster via AWS. It includes:

Blue Prism Enterprise license for either 1, 3, or 5 digital workers for one year, plus the ability to add more as needed. Digital workers come equipped with embedded AWS machine learning capabilities, including: Amazon Comprehend: A natural language processing (NLP) service that uses machine learning to find insights and relationships in text. Amazon Rekognition: A service that makes it easy to add image and video analysis to users’ applications using proven, scalable, deep learning technology that requires no machine learning expertise to use. Amazon Textract: A managed machine learning service that automatically extracts printed text, handwriting, and other data from scanned documents that goes beyond simple optical character recognition (OCR) to identify, understand, and extract data from forms and tables.

Access to resources, tutorials, and training materials that demonstrate work queues and possible automations. Users just need an AWS account to get started.

