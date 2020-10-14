Altova updates MissionKit, includes XBRL Taxonomy Manager

Altova announced the release of Version 2021 of its MissionKit desktop developer tools and server software. This new version includes numerous new features and improvements, including a new XBRL Taxonomy Manager that provides easy, centralized taxonomy installation and management across all XBRL-enabled products; data mapping for SWIFT messages; improvements for editing in JSON Grid View; attaching files to PDF during report generation; and more. In version 2021 Altova MapForce now also supports mapping SWIFT data to or from any other MapForce-supported format, including databases, XML, JSON, other EDI formats.

Some additional new features:

JSON Grid View was introduced in XMLSpy last year, and in this latest release has undergone some significant updates and enhancements. Some of the improvements for editing in JSON Grid View in XMLSpy include new entry helpers, additional copy/paste options, mouse-over tool tips, easy options for working with very large files, and more.

While MapForce has long supported conversion of EDI messages to XML by graphically mapping EDI fields to a target XML Schema, Version 2021 takes this capability further. In response to numerous customer requests, one-click conversion of EDI to XML in MapForce without the need for loading a target XSD or mapping fields is now a reality.

Customers often request the ability to attach files to a PDF during report generation in StyleVision. Examples include high-resolution images, source files, other document formats such as .docx, and so on. StyleVision 2021 now makes this possible.

