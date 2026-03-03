Flux voice AI platform now supports on-the-fly configurations

Deepgram announced Flux “on-the-fly configuration” for its voice AI platform, which lets developers dynamically update speech recognition settings — such as keyterms and end-of-turn detection — during a live voice conversation without disconnecting or restarting the audio stream.

A support call moves from identity verification to troubleshooting to scheduling a follow-up. A healthcare call shifts from intake questions to medication names to billing. Each phase has different intents, different critical phrases.

Today, teams configure their ASR (automatic speech recognition) once at connection time and live with it for the entire call. They load every keyterm they might need upfront, diluting biasing effectiveness across the board, or they keep the list minimal and accept lower accuracy on critical phrases. When the conversation shifts enough that the configuration truly doesn’t fit, the options are disconnecting and reconnecting mid-call or managing multiple concurrent streams and swapping between them.

Now your ASR configuration can shift with the conversation. No more choosing between loading every keyterm upfront or accepting lower accuracy. No more static configuration that’s “good enough” for the whole call. One connection that adapts as the call unfolds.

On-the-fly configuration is available now in the Flux v2 WebSocket API.

https://deepgram.com/learn/flux-on-the-fly-configuration