Research Solutions launches Scite MCP, connecting ChatGPT, Claude, & other AI tools to scientific literature

Research Solutions, provider of AI-powered scientific research tools, launched Scite MCP, which enables researchers and developers to search scientific literature and evaluate the trustworthiness of research findings without leaving the AI tools they already use.

Large language models can generate text on most topics, but coverage of scholarly material is limited, and they struggle to distinguish well-supported findings from contested ones.

Scite MCP solves this by giving AI tools direct access to over 250 million indexed articles, book chapters, preprints, and datasets, along with Scite’s proprietary Smart Citations, which classify each citation as supporting, mentioning, or contrasting findings it references.

Answers grounded in trustworthy research: AI tools connected to Scite can return responses backed by specific, verifiable papers rather than generating unsourced claims

Citation context: Users and AI agents can see not only that a paper was cited, but also whether subsequent research supported, mentioned, or contrasted its findings

Broad literature coverage: Access to over 250 million scientific articles, book chapters, preprints, and datasets

Works across tools: Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, and any MCP-enabled application

Scite MCP currently provides access to Open Access articles, with publisher discussions underway to expand coverage to paywalled content.

