Siteimprove expands its agentic content intelligence platform

Siteimprove released its latest AI agent capabilities. The updates include conversational analytics enabling non-technical users to get answers, generate reports, and dashboards using natural language. Customers also gain new content accessibility coverage for PDF and Images, and keyword intelligence for Search in the world of “Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)”.

These capabilities help customers meet digital accessibility regulations such as Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and European Accessibility Act (EAA) while helping brands improve discoverability across answer engines and generative engines. Capabilities include:

Ask questions in natural language and instantly get answers to understand what matters across analytics data – democratizing insights across teams. Teams can quickly task the agent to generate answers on campaign performance, funnel diagnostics, and recommended targets for course correction. PDF and Image Accessibility Agent: PDF Validate and Contextual Image Analysis agent surfaces accessibility issues before content goes live, helping teams reduce risk earlier in the content lifecycle. This helps customers increase accessibility coverage across more content types.

