Algolia and Microsoft collaborate on retail experiences

Algolia, an AI Search and Retrieval Platform, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to provide retailers and brands with greater influence, accuracy, and visibility in AI-driven shopping experiences. The collaboration integrates Algolia’s real-time enriched product attributes (product data, inventory availability, and product pricing) into Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Bing Shopping, and Microsoft Edge, to help retailers ensure their products appear correctly and competitively across emerging AI discovery surfaces.

Algolia customers gain greater influence over how their products are represented across Microsoft digital sites. Retailers benefit from enhanced brand control and stronger context awareness within Copilot, Bing Shopping, and Edge, backed by fresher, deeper, and more accurate product data.

AI-driven discovery becomes shoppable through real-time, retailer-approved data, giving merchants influence over external, “off property” AI surfaces. Retailers can now extend their merchandising strategies into LLM environments that were previously inaccessible.

Algolia, with the help of Microsoft, is address critical gaps in agentic commerce, more dynamic product storytelling, and deeper insights into how products perform across Microsoft experiences for richer reporting and retail media measurement.

https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-drive-real-time-product-data-to-shopping-experiences