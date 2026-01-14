Gilbane Advisor 1-14-26 — Context Graphs, Claude code

Context Graphs, Data Traces & Transcripts

Some thoughts on the latest buzzwords

Kurt Cagle: “A knowledge graph is a valuable tool… and a critical part of AI infrastructure moving forward. However, the central idea of context graphs is that you should be able to determine exactly when a decision was made and why, and that is something that a knowledge graph by itself can only give you VERY indirectly…”.

However, Cagle provides a “stunning” example of context capture with “a graph, a schema, and a bit of a taxonomy.” (15 min)

https://ontologist.substack.com/p/context-graphs-data-traces-and-transcripts

Claude Code and what comes next

With the right tools, AI can accomplish impressive things

With a single prompt, Ethan Mollick asked Claude Code to create an idea for a new business with a working website where you could purchase the product — it took a little over an hour. (Link provided with actual purchase function turned off).

This is an easy, non-technical read that illustrates current AI coding capabilities. (10 min)

https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/claude-code-and-what-comes-next

Microsoft announces agentic AI capabilities for retail

Built for the full retail value chain, Microsoft’s agentic AI streamlines workflows to accelerate decisions by augmenting human expertise across the enterprise.

https://news.microsoft.com/source/2026/01/08/microsoft-propels-retail-forward-with-agentic-ai-capabilities-that-power-intelligent-automation-for-every-retail-function/

Snowflake to acquire Observe

Observe’s observability platform will integrate directly into Snowflake to allow enterprises to ingest and retain all their telemetry data at lower cost.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/news/press-releases/snowflake-announces-intent-to-acquire-observe-to-deliver-ai-powered-observability-at-enterprise-scale/

WP Engine acquires Big Bite

Strategic acquisition of a go-to partner for global publishers adds media industry and technical expertise to provide new solutions to enterprise customers.

https://wpengine.com/blog/wp-engine-acquires-big-bite/

Squirro announces Squirro Release 3.14.4

Squirro Release 3.14.4 introduces new capabilities designed to close the gap between structured enterprise knowledge and ad-hoc user workflows.

https://squirro.com/news-and-events/new-release-december-2025-enhanced-chat-multimodal-reasoning

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals.

