Box announces general availability of Box Extract

Box, an Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, released Box Extract. Powered by generative AI models from companies like Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, and combined with agentic capabilities, Box Extract enables enterprises to intelligently and securely pull valuable information from content and save it as metadata in Box. With Box Extract, it is now easier for enterprises to automate workflows, accelerate decision-making, and get faster access to information and insights.

Organizational knowledge resides in the collection of contracts, product specifications, policy documents, charts, and other forms of unstructured content involved in day-to-day business operations. This content provides the critical context AI models and agents require to unlock meaningful business value.

Box’s agentic approach enables Box Extract to understand document structure and meaning, break it down into components, such as paragraphs, tables, or charts, and then pull out the most important information. Teams can create custom Extract Agents tailored to their business needs. These Box Extract Agents give customers the flexibility to store structured data alongside unstructured content as custom metadata, which can also be exported or synced to other systems such as Databricks and Snowflake.

https://blog.box.com/introducing-box-extract-get-actionable-data-enterprise-content-scale