Box announces AI Platform to bring AI Agents to enterprise content

Box, Inc., an Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, announced the next evolution of its Box AI with a new generation of AI Agents designed to transform how organizations work with content. Customers will be able to leverage AI Agents for Search, Deep Research, and enhanced data extraction to uncover more value from their content in Box. Box also introduced a new Box AI Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot that allows users to search, analyze, and act on Box content directly within Microsoft 365.

Box AI Agents are built with a layered approach, starting with enterprise knowledge found in Box, the Agents then leverage AI models from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, IBM, Meta, OpenAI, and xAI to best match the task’s demands. Every Agent is aligned to an objective, and follows a set of structured instructions that guide its actions. Users will be able to interact with Box AI Agents to extract insights from content and automate enterprise workflows. Box AI Agents can also be customized in Box AI Studio.

Box AI Agents will be able to analyze large volumes of enterprise content to extract meaning and trends — automatically identifying the most relevant files using Box’s secure, permission-aware, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) framework.