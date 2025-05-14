Perplexity and PayPal partner

Perplexity today announced that it has partnered with PayPal to power agentic commerce across its Perplexity Pro platform. Starting this summer in the U.S., consumers can check out instantly with PayPal or Venmo when they ask Perplexity to find products, book travel, or buy tickets.

The entire process, including payment, shipping, tracking, and invoicing will be handled behind the scenes with PayPal’s account linking, secure tokenized wallet and emerging passkey checkout flows, which could eliminate the need for passwords and streamline the experience to a single user query or click. Features include:

Agentic Commerce : Integration of PayPal’s commerce solutions, enabling users to buy products or services directly in Perplexity’s chat interface.

: Integration of PayPal’s commerce solutions, enabling users to buy products or services directly in Perplexity’s chat interface. Global Reach : Expanding Perplexity’s commerce tools to PayPal’s 430+ million active accounts across approximately 200 markets.

: Expanding Perplexity’s commerce tools to PayPal’s 430+ million active accounts across approximately 200 markets. Secure Transactions: Leveraging PayPal’s robust fraud detection and data security protocols.

Whether users are researching a topic, comparing products, or planning a trip, Perplexity turns natural questions into trustworthy, ready-to-use results, streamlining how people learn, decide, and get things done online.

https://www.perplexity.ai/shopping ■ https://newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2025-05-14-Perplexity-Selects-PayPal-to-Power-Agentic-Commerce