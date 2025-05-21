Gilbane Advisor 5-21-25 — AI user penalty, AI energy math

This week we feature articles from Jessica A. Reif, Richard P. Larrick, & Jack B. Soll, and James O’Donnell & Casey Crownhart.

Additional reading comes from Ksenia Se, Pavel Samsonov, and Cobus Greyling.

News comes from Perplexity & PayPal, Foxit, Databricks & Neon, and Box.

Opinion / Analysis

Evidence of a social evaluation penalty for using AI

“Through four experiments with over 4,400 participants, we reveal a social penalty for AI use: Individuals who use AI tools face negative judgments about their competence and motivation from others. These judgments manifest as both anticipated and actual social penalties, creating a paradox where productivity-enhancing AI tools can simultaneously improve performance and damage one’s professional reputation.”

Surprise – not surprise, but now we have good data thanks to Jessica A. Reif, Richard P. Larrick, & Jack B. Soll. (28 min)

https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.2426766122

“… new analysis by MIT Technology Review provides an unprecedented and comprehensive look at how much energy the AI industry uses—down to a single query—to trace where its carbon footprint stands now, and where it’s headed, as AI barrels towards billions of daily users.”

This deep dive by James O’Donnell & Casey Crownhart is likely the most thorough and current you will find. (23 min)

https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/05/20/1116327/ai-energy-usage-climate-footprint-big-tech

More Reading

Perplexity and PayPal partner

Consumers can check out instantly with PayPal or Venmo when they ask Perplexity to find products, book travel, or buy tickets.

https://www.perplexity.ai/shopping ■ https://newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2025-05-14-Perplexity-Selects-PayPal-to-Power-Agentic-Commerce

Foxit launches enterprise Smart Redact Server

Enhances redaction technology with batch document processing, scheduled compliance scans, multi-cloud integration, and team collaboration tools.

https://foxit.com/en/

Databricks to acquire Neon

Databricks and Neon will remove the traditional limitations of databases that require compute and storage to scale in tandem.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-agrees-acquire-neon-help-developers-deliver-ai-systems ■ https://neon.tech

Box announces AI Platform to bring AI agents to enterprise content

Customers will be able to leverage AI agents for Search, Deep Research, and enhanced data extraction to get more value from content in Box.

https://blog.box.com/content-ai-virtual-summit-may-2025

