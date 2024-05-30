Perplexity introduces Perplexity Pages

Snippets from the Perplexity blog…

You’ve used Perplexity to search for answers, explore new topics, and expand your knowledge. Now, it’s time to share what you learned. Meet Perplexity Pages, your new tool for easily transforming research into visually stunning, comprehensive content. Whether you’re crafting in-depth articles, detailed reports, or informative guides, Pages streamlines the process so you can focus on sharing your knowledge with the world.

Pages lets you effortlessly create, organize, and share information. Search any topic, and instantly receive a well-structured, beautifully formatted article. Publish your work to our growing library of user-generated content and share it directly with your audience with a single click. What sets Perplexity Pages apart?

Customizable: Tailor the tone of your Page to resonate with your target audience, whether you’re writing for general readers or subject matter experts.

Adaptable: Easily modify the structure of your article—add, rearrange, or remove sections to best suit your material and engage your readers.

Visual: Elevate your articles with visuals generated by Pages, uploaded from your personal collection, or sourced online.

Pages is rolling out to users now. Log in to your Perplexity account and select “Create a Page” in the library tab.

