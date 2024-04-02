Searchspring acquires Intelligent Reach

Searchspring, a platform for ecommerce site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, announced today it has acquired Intelligent Reach, a UK-headquartered, full-service data feed management software provider trusted by brands such as HP, Asics, Avon Cosmetics, Black and Decker, Seraphine, and Burberry.

Purpose-built for ecommerce, merchants use the Searchspring platform to facilitate better product discovery through semantic site search capabilities and flexible product merchandising, which includes business rules as well as AI-driven campaigns. The Searchspring personalization suite further helps to get the right product to the right shopper at the right time.

Intelligent Reach empowers mid-market and enterprise merchants by curating their product data to optimize for distribution across more than 1,500 advertising channels, shopping sites, and marketplaces by managing product data effectively, integrating it across platforms, and syncing orders with existing systems to streamline operations. These channels include Google Shopping, Amazon, eBay, Facebook, and Instagram. The platform reduces the time it takes a brand, retailer, or agency to access new channels. It streamlines operations, accelerates entry to new markets, manages the complexity of marketplaces and social commerce, and increases return on ad spend.

https://searchspring.com/news/searchspring-acquires-intelligent-reach