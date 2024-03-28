Bridgeline releases Zeus Update with Concept and Image Search

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. announced that Smart Search by HawkSearch, featuring AI powered concept and image search with Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, is now available to the general public. Smart Search leverages the latest advancements in AI, including large language models (LLMs) and vector databases, to enhance online shopping search functionality. Smart Search includes:

Concept Search understands the intent behind a customer’s search to find products that are more relevant to the customer’s needs. A customer can describe what they need to automatically create a shopping list. For example, if a customer tells an online flower store, “find white flowers to plant in Southern California with fragrant blooms to attract bees,” Smart Search would return Gardenia and Star Jasmine.

Image Search allows online shoppers to shop with photos from their cell phone or online images. A shopper could go to the above gardening website and upload a photo of a garden to automatically load their shopping cart with similar flowers and trees.

GenAI automatically creates, corrects, or expands descriptions of products in your catalog. GenAI also creates landing pages with keywords for each product.

Smart Search supports 50 languages even if the site is primarily in English.

