TransPerfect acquires TheSpeech

TransPerfect, a provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired TheSpeech, a remote simultaneous interpretation platform for multilingual events. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TheSpeech’s self-service platform enables customers to have their live events interpreted from multiple source languages to multiple target languages and broadcast live to any size audience, anywhere around the world. Key features of TheSpeech include:

Support for live, online, and hybrid events

150+ languages

Closed captions for deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers

Support for nearly all platforms and configurations

Data collection and statistics for meeting organizers to be informed on engagement while being GDPR compliant

No hardware rental required and nothing to physically install

TheSpeech will continue to be led by CEO Peter Cselenyi, who will join TransPerfect’s management team. Cselenyi has served as CEO since founding the company in 2015 with partners Peter Vincze and Virag Vinceffy. TransPerfect was advised on the transaction by DLA Piper Hungary. TheSpeech was advised by Andersen Legal Hungary.

https://www.transperfect.com ■ https://thespeech.app