Gilbane Advisor 4-3-24 — Bluesky best?, decentralized social

This week we feature articles from Mike Masnick, and Andrés Monroy-Hernández.

Additional reading comes from Ahren E. Lehnert, Kola Ayonrinde, Nathan Lambert, and Gary Marcus.

News comes from Databricks, Adobe & Microsoft, TransPerfect & TheSpeech, and Ontotext.

Opinion / Analysis

Why Bluesky remains the most interesting experiment in social media, by far

“Bluesky… has recently both opened up federation, but even more interestingly it has abstracted out the moderation layer (along with open sourcing tooling for people to use). This means that anyone can provide moderation services, and users can pick who they want to moderate their experience.”

Mike Masnick explains why the combination of federation and abstraction of services opens up many possibilities. He bravely uses moderation as his example. (11 min)

https://www.techdirt.com/2024/03/27/why-bluesky-remains-the-most-interesting-experiment-in-social-media-by-far/

Five themes discussed at Princeton’s workshop on decentralized social media

Andrés Monroy-Hernández’s post on the workshop themes combined with Masnick’s article provides context and will get you up-to-date with decentralized social media progress and challenges. (7 min)

https://freedom-to-tinker.com/2024/03/19/five-themes-discussed-at-princetons-workshop-on-decentralized-social-media/

Content technology news

Databricks launches DBRX, an open source LLM

Customers get built-in data management, governance, lineage and monitoring capabilities on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

https://www.databricks.com/blog/introducing-dbrx-new-state-art-open-llm

Adobe and Microsoft partner on GenAI for marketers

Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 help marketers overcome application and data silos & manage workflows.

https://news.microsoft.com/2024/03/26/adobe-and-microsoft-partner-to-bring-new-generative-ai-capabilities-to-marketers-as-they-work-in-microsoft-365-applications/ ■ https://blog.adobe.com/en/topics/adobe-summit

TransPerfect acquires TheSpeech

The remote simultaneous interpretation platform for multilingual events interprets from multiple source languages to multiple target languages and broadcasts live.

https://www.transperfect.com ■ https://thespeech.app

LinkedLifeData Inventory allows healthcare and life sciences professionals to access public datasets and ontologies in Resource Description Framework (RDF).

https://www.ontotext.com/solutions/healthcare-and-life-sciences/linked-life-data-inventory/

