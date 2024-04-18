Adobe adds Firefly to Adobe Express App

Adobe announced that the all-new Adobe Express mobile app is available to all users, bringing features powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI directly into the hands of content creators. The new Adobe Express mobile app brings Adobe’s photo, design, video and generative AI capabilities into an all-in-one content editor, giving everyone the ability to produce high quality content on web and mobile.

Marketers can create explainer and promotional videos to launch new products or design on-brand social campaigns for multiple social channels. Small business owners can design logos and standout business cards, create digital flyers for online sales, edit photos and videos and schedule and publish content for their TikTok and Instagram channels directly in the app. Creative professionals can bring assets they design in Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop into Adobe Express and quickly create social posts for their clients’ e-commerce business.

The new Adobe Express mobile app is now available for free worldwide in many languages and on most Android and iOS devices. Android users can download the new Adobe Express mobile app from the Google Play store and iOS users can download it from The App Store. New users can register for an Adobe Express account.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/All-New-Adobe-Express-Mobile-App-with-Firefly-AI-Now-Available-to-Millions-Empowering-them-to-Create-Standout-Content-On-the-Go/default.aspx