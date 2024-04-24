This week we feature articles from Vincent Koc, and Mike Dillinger.
Additional reading comes from Stanford HAI, Kunal Sawarkar, Avi Chawla, and The Linux Foundation.
News comes from Adobe, NebulaGraph, ThoughtSpot, and expert ai.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
The GenAI Compass: a UX framework to design generative AI experiences
Vincent Koc’s comprehensive framework is a must read for teams building GenAI applications. (17 min)
https://uxdesign.cc/the-genai-compass-a-ux-framework-to-design-generative-ai-experiences-49a7d797c114
Continuous Knowledge Graphs for Neurosymbolic AI
“One blocker to more widespread deployment of knowledge graphs in AI is the belief that they are inherently a discrete form of knowledge. This is how they are often contrasted with large language models, which are described as a continuous form of knowledge. And it is a counterproductive way of characterizing these forms of knowledge representation that fundamentally misrepresents both.”
Mike Dillinger’s thoughtful and stimulating piece should be part of any discussion on the relative roles of LLMs and KGs. (8 min)
https://medium.com/@mike.dillinger/continuous-knowledge-graphs-for-neurosymbolic-ai-9000b4aa0eb7
More Reading
- The annual AI Index Report 2024 – Artificial Intelligence Index via Stanford HAI
- Short and useful… Llama3 is here – key takeaways via Towards Generative AI
- Continuous challenge… Linux Foundation launches Margo to deliver long-awaited edge interoperability via The Linux Foundation
- OpenAI or DIY? unveiling the true cost of self-hosting LLMs via VentureBeat
Content technology news
Adobe adds Firefly to Adobe Express App
Adobe Express brings popular Firefly GenAI features like Text to Image, Generative Fill, Text Effects and Text to Template to mobile devices.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/All-New-Adobe-Express-Mobile-App-with-Firefly-AI-Now-Available-to-Millions-Empowering-them-to-Create-Standout-Content-On-the-Go/default.aspx
NebulaGraph Enterprise v5.0 offers native GQL support
Built on and designed for GQL data compatibility and interoperability to provide the business value of graph databases across various scenarios.
https://www.nebula-graph.io/posts/nebulagraph_enterprise_5.0_gql_support ■ https://www.iso.org/standard/76120.html
ThoughtSpot renames and adds features to ThoughtSpot Everywhere
Initiatives support developers and product builders to help their customers, partners, and employees with GenAI and embedded natural language search.
https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-makes-embedding-ai-powered-analytics-easy-and-ubiquitous-for-everyone
Expert.ai launches Insight Engine for Life Sciences
Harnessing advanced AI capabilities to mine and aggregate scientific content, synthesize knowledge, extract relevant information & reveal hidden correlations.
https://www.expert.ai/expert-ai-launches-insight-engine-for-life-sciences/
