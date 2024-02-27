Algolia adds Looking Similar capability to AI Recommendations

Algolia launched a new ‘Looking Similar’ capability as part of its AI Recommendations solution. Looking Similar is an AI model that analyzes images in a retailer’s catalog to find and recommend other items that are visually similar. This new image-based feature is easy to implement and configure, and can enhance conversion rates by providing shoppers with a more visual browsing experience.

With Looking Similar, users can find items faster that fit a specific theme, vibe, style, mood, or space as a shopper might visually explore products in a brick-and-mortar store. These visual recommendations are particularly useful for shoppers when they come across out of stock items, are simply looking for inspiration, or find a style they like but want differently priced options.

Retailers and marketplaces can implement Algolia’s Looking Similar, analyze a catalog, and quickly generate hundreds of recommendations. These recommendations can be further refined based on a number of preferred attributes such as ‘color’, ‘price’, and ‘size’.

Looking Similar provides retailers with control and empowers them to establish thresholds for the “Similarity” of image matches to create custom filters, specify the number of recommendations to be displayed, and ensure a specific level of image match similarity.

https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-unveils-new-looking-similar-capability-elevating-shopping-experiences-with-image-based-recommendations/