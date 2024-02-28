This week we feature articles from Rachel Draelos, and César A. Hidalgo.
Additional reading comes from Barr Moses, Paul Baier, David DeLallo, & John J. Sviokla, Jerry Liu, and Selvan Sunitha Ravi, Rebecca Qian, Anand Kannappan, & Clémentine Fourrier.
News comes from Ontotext, Adobe, DataStax & LlamaIndex, and Acquia.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
ChatGPT is not a doctor
Rachel Draelos is a doctor, has a PhD in Computer Science, and believes chatbot technology has huge potential in medicine. In this wide-ranging and well-written article Dr Draelos demonstrates why that potential is a a ways off and provides some recommendations. This is an important read for patients, entrepreneurs, doctors, and LLM providers — all of whom will likely learn something. (32 min)
https://towardsdatascience.com/chatgpt-is-not-a-doctor-5452a5c5784d
Is Generative AI a Bubble?
There is of course much concern about this. César A. Hidalgo makes the case that we are already in a bubble and in this quick read explains why (it’s the over supply of content not solving for attention scarcity). He remains cheery about the longer term potential. (3 min)
https://twitter.com/cesifoti/status/1761031691819274348
More Reading
Content technology news
Ontotext releases Ontotext Metadata Studio 3.7
Ontotext Metadata Studio OMDS 3.7 combines and interlinks textual knowledge with Wikidata to support developing a single, domain focused knowledge graph.
https://www.ontotext.com/products/ontotext-metadata-studio/
Adobe announces AI Assistant in Reader and Acrobat
AI Assistant in beta builds on Acrobat Liquid Mode to further unlock document intelligence with new capabilities in Reader and Acrobat.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Brings-Conversational-AI-to-Trillions-of-PDFs-with-the-New-AI-Assistant-in-Reader-and-Acrobat/default.aspx
DataStax and LlamaIndex partner to make building RAG applications easier
New integration lets enterprise developers use DataStax RAGStack with LlamaIndex to build GenAI applications with preview of LlamaParse.
https://www.datastax.com/press-release/datastax-and-lamaIndex-partner-to-make-building-rag-applicationseasier-than-ever-for-genai-developers
Acquia enhances brand management capabilities
New integrations for Acquia’s digital asset management solution enable marketers to reuse high-quality assets faster across digital channels.
https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/acquia-enhances-brand-management-capabilities
