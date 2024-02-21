Gilbane Advisor 2-21-24 — Common Crawl, data for what

Opinion / Analysis

Training data for the price of a sandwich

It’s easy to think you know what Common Crawl is, but if you’re using some version of it as a key source for training data for generative AI, you need to do your own due diligence. This article from Stefan Baack and Mozilla Insights is a little bit repetitive so a quicker read than it first appears, and well worth it. (43 min)

https://foundation.mozilla.org/en/research/library/generative-ai-training-data/common-crawl/

Your data warehouse thinking is killing your AI ambitions

I’m not sure how many of you don’t already know the difference, but Steve Jones’ article is a useful explanation for reading, or sharing, with certain colleagues…

“The reality is that traditional data warehousing thinking and its idea of some mythical “perfect” post transactional data set only exists because historically data hasn’t been important, except for finance regulations…

The future is different, AI is critical to that future, AI that works at operational speed and can be engaged in operational decisions. This is the participation of data in business, the day-to-day, minute-to-minute running of the business, not simply reporting after the fact what went on…” (7 min)

https://blog.metamirror.io/your-data-warehouse-thinking-is-killing-your-ai-ambitions-849356dd3679

More Reading

Otter.ai announces Meeting GenAI

AI Chat allow users to tap into the collective wisdom from past meetings no matter which platform.

https://otter.ai

Optimizely integration with Writer now live

Writer’s enterprise-grade, industry-specific generative AI capabilities within the Optimizely Content Marketing Platform.

https://www.optimizely.com ■ https://writer.com

Grammarly announces general availability of App Actions

New third-party app integrations and actions enable businesses and professionals to simplify workflows and reduce constant context-switching.

https://www.grammarly.com/app-actions

Franz announces Gruff 9

The web-based Knowledge Graph visualization tool offers LLM integration and unique RDF* (RDFStar) features for building AI applications.

https://allegrograph.com/products/gruff/

