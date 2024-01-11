Typeface announces integration within Microsoft Dynamics 365

Typeface, a generative AI platform for enterprise content creation, and Microsoft today announced an AI-powered experience within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, a customer data platform and journey orchestration solution, aimed at transforming how marketers work by reducing the complexities of end-to-end campaign management and enhancing marketer productivity and ROI.

To use this AI-powered experience in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, marketing teams can simply type their desired campaign outcome in their own words or upload an existing brief. Copilot then responds by generating a central project board that recommends and connects everything needed for the campaign, including audience data, journey orchestration, and channels – all in the flow of work. While creating their campaign, marketers will have access to Typeface, so they can generate and curate on-brand content directly within Dynamics 365 Customer Insights. For Dynamics 365 Customer Insights customers, an early access public preview, will be released in the first quarter of 2024.

https://www.typeface.ai/blog/typeface-announces-integration-within-microsoft-dynamics-365-customer-insights-to-help-redefine-marketer-experiences