Mindbreeze and Ariza Content Solutions partner

Mindbreeze, a provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, and Ariza Content Solutions have created a partnership to employ and enhance insights & search experiences and provide companies with content management.

While traditional content workflows encompassed content creation, through management of editorial and production processes, to final publication and delivery to various distribution channels, today content creators are learning the value of connected, searchable data to allow for deeper connections in their content. To accomplish this goal, Ariza employs solutions incorporating AI-driven insight engines like Mindbreeze InSpire. Insight engines enhance the search experience giving customers, both external and internal access to knowledge and insight into their content.

Mindbreeze InSpire, an insight engine, uses traditional search methods and sophisticated data analysis approaches to interpret business information and answer critical business questions. Equipped with machine learning and AI capabilities, the Mindbreeze InSpire solution provides a foundation for successful enterprise knowledge management.

https://inspire.mindbreeze.com ■ https://www.arizacs.com