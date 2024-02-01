Fivetran introduces dbt Cloud orchestration integration

Deepening its relationship with dbt Labs, Fivetran, provider of data integration, today announced its new orchestration integration with dbt Cloud, enabling enterprises to seamlessly manage data movement and transformations using the Fivetran platform. Now, with Fivetran as the hub, dbt Cloud transformations occur immediately and sequentially once data is loaded in a cloud data lake or warehouse, decreasing workflow inefficiencies and costs while ensuring businesses are powered by always-on data.

With a fully automated data pipeline, data teams no longer need to run data integration and transformations independently. Downstream data workflows are now synchronized to automatically run upon completion of fresh data load, rather than a set schedule as had previously been the case.

The new Fivetran-dbt Cloud orchestration streamlines data practices, complexities and costs, while also ensuring companies can do more with their data. In a time where data provides a significant competitive advantage, an automated pipeline is essential. It helps companies make the most informed data-driven decisions and builds the foundation for next-generation data projects.

The new dbt Cloud integration adds to Fivetran’s existing offerings that are aimed to help organizations get from raw data to insights faster, including Fivetran’s Quickstart and pre-built data models.

https://www.fivetran.com/data-movement/transformations/dbt-cloud ■ https://www.getdbt.com/product/dbt-cloud