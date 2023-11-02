SnapLogic and Acolad partner to provide generative AI translation solutions

SnapLogic announced it has entered a multifaceted partnership with Acolad, a provider of content and language solutions. Together they will develop and deliver generative AI translation services from Acolad based on the generative integration solutions from SnapLogic.

The collaboration is meant to go beyond a conventional business alliance to deliver new solutions that benefit both language and integration professionals with accelerated productivity, increase revenue streams, and to introduce new services to technical and non-technical users. Acolad will create pre-built integration connectors for instant document translation, allowing any SnapLogic user to immediately add Acolad’s multi-level AI-powered translation service to new and existing integration pipelines without any coding knowledge.

The solution will employ Acolad’s proprietary two-stage AI-process to provide accuracy for both language translation and intent, in near real-time. This allows any enterprise to immediately leverage the global language translation services, eliminating language barriers with customers, partners, and employees. Acolad will leverage SnapLogic’s generative integration interface, SnapGPT, to automate integration processes to create new translation services more quickly, create new revenue streams and service packages, and increase customer satisfaction among Acolad’s customer base.

