Cloudera and Pinecone announce strategic partnership

Cloudera, Inc., a data company for enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), and Pinecone, a vector database company providing long-term memory for AI, announced a strategic partnership that integrates Pinecone’s AI vector database expertise into Cloudera’s open data platform, aimed to help organizations use AI to streamline operations and improve customer experiences.

Pinecone is optimized to store AI representations of data (vector embeddings) and search through them by semantic similarity. This capability is necessary for adding context to queries against applications that use Large Language Models (LLMs) to reduce erroneous outputs and helps search and Generative AI applications deliver more accurate and relevant responses.

Pinecone’s vector database will also be integrated into Cloudera Data Platform (CDP), and includes the release of a new Applied ML Prototype (AMP) that will allow developers to more quickly create and augment new knowledge bases from data on their own website, as well as pre-built connectors that will enable customers to quickly set up ingest pipelines in AI applications.

Customers can use this same architecture to set up or improve support chatbots or internal support search systems to reduce operational costs and improve customer experience by decreasing human case-handling efforts and faster resolution times.

https://www.cloudera.com ■ https://www.pinecone.io