Gilbane Advisor 11-1-23 — RAG challenges, computation rules

This week we feature articles from Agustinus Nalwan, and Stephen Wolfram.

Additional reading comes from Victoria Song, Nidhi Hebbar & Christopher Savčak, and Shayne Longpre & Sara Hooker.

News comes from Ontotext, Sinequa, DataStax & LangChain, and Altova.

Opinion / Analysis

The untold side of RAG: addressing its challenges in domain-specific searches

This is the best kind of case study, clearly written by Agustinus Nalwan, the lead executive and project manager, includes detailed use-case examples, resources used, challenges, learnings, and solutions to date. This will be especially valuable for those planning or building Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) applications. (29 min)

https://towardsdatascience.com/the-untold-side-of-rag-addressing-its-challenges-in-domain-specific-searches-808956e3ecc8

How to think computationally about AI, the universe and everything

If you are not familiar with Stephen Wolfram, his Ted Talk from a couple of weeks ago is a good place to start. You’ll need to put your abstraction hat on and be prepared to be awed, but you will learn something. For others, the talk or the transcript are a quick way to reacquaint yourself with this remarkable thinker. (transcript 12 min, Ted Talk 18 min)

https://writings.stephenwolfram.com/2023/10/how-to-think-computationally-about-ai-the-universe-and-everything/

More Reading

Content technology news

Ontotext GraphDB 10.4 enables users to chat with their knowledge graphs

The new release offers finer grained security, improved flexibility, easier cluster administration and monitoring, and natural language queries.

https://www.ontotext.com/products/graphdb/

Sinequa integrates enterprise search with Google’s Vertex AI

The integration brings advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities to the workplace.

https://www.sinequa.com

DataStax launches new integration with LangChain

Support for Astra DB Vector Database and Apache Cassandra now available out-of-the-box for LangChain users for retrieval augmented generation.

https://www.datastax.com/blog/llamaindex-and-astra-db-building-petabyte-scale-genai-apps-just-got-easier

Altova announces version 2024 with AI assistants and PDF Data Mapping

XMLSpy boosts productivity for XML and JSON development tasks by generating schemas, instance documents, and sample data based on NLP prompts.

https://www.altova.com/whatsnew

