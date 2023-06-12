Optimizely introduces Content Graph

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, introduced Content Graph: a service that developers can use to search and deliver content anywhere. This update to Optimizely’s Content Management System (CMS), makes it possible to repurpose content, provide customized search experiences, and create content blocks, enabling more dynamic content experiences.

Content Graph uses GraphQL, a query language for APIs known for its powerful yet simple form of data fetching. It serves as an on-demand content library that provides a streamlined way to access content, enabling the delivery of content across multiple platforms, channels, and devices. Content Graph extends GraphQL to offer search and full text indexing, speeds served from CDNs, and a universal API that will layer into all Optimizely products beyond just the CMS.

A traditional CMS offers an intuitive interface, ensuring ease of use for marketers; however, it may pose challenges when it comes to repurposing content across channels. On the other hand, a headless CMS addresses this issue but lacks a marketer-friendly interface, which means that it can create dependencies on developers. Optimizely customers no longer have to choose – they can use the CMS in a headless or traditional fashion, or a combination of the two.

https://www.optimizely.com/headless