Bloomreach enhances customer experience with Gorgias integration

Bloomreach announced businesses using Bloomreach Engagement can now integrate their services with Gorgias , a helpdesk platform designed to streamline customer support operations. As an integral part of the Shopify ecosystem, Gorgias provides essential data about the customer experience and gives Engagement users a more in-depth understanding of the customer journey. Gorgias can help to improve conversion rates and customer satisfaction, ensuring a positive journey from beginning to end. Its integration with Bloomreach Engagement will offer businesses a more in-depth understanding of the customer, ensuring every communication a customer receives is based on a complete understanding of their journey.

It’s essential to have helpdesk data readily available within a marketing platform to consistently offer relevant information and context. By integrating Bloomreach Engagement with Gorgias, marketers using Engagement gain comprehensive insights into all aspects of a purchase. Gorgias assists in refining a marketing team’s personalization efforts and enables the creation of more tailored campaigns.

Gorgias fits into any personalization-driven marketing strategy or campaign. Through this integration, marketers can identify dissatisfied customers, adjust their communications accordingly, enhance personalized experiences for loyal customers, or win back those with bad experiences in the past. Gorgias provides an additional level of insight for Engagement users.

