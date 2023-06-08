Adobe announces Firefly for Enterprise

Adobe announced a generative AI offering that brings Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express to enterprises. Firefly for Enterprise is designed to help enterprises streamline and accelerate content creation while optimizing costs. The new company-wide offering enables every employee across an organization, at any creative skill level, to use Firefly to generate content that can be edited in Express or Creative Cloud. Express bridges workflows between creative professionals and marketers through integrations into Creative Cloud applications like Photoshop and Illustrator as well as Experience Manager, their CMS solution.

As part of this new offering , users will be able to access Firefly through the standalone Firefly application, Adobe Express and Creative Cloud, and Adobe plans to enable businesses to be able to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, embedding Firefly into their own ecosystem and generating content in the brand’s style and brand language using APIs to increase automation. Firefly is designed to be safe for commercial use and enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows. The new Adobe Firefly for enterprise offering will be available in the second half of 2023.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2023/Adobe-Brings-Firefly-and-Express-to-Enterprises/default.aspx